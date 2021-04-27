Nigerian Army reveals strategies to protect NYSC camps in South-East | Ripples Nigeria

The recurring attacks on properties and security personnel in the South-East region of the country have prompted the Nigerian Army to formulate strategies towards ensuring the protection of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps and lodges in the region.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army in Enugu State, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, gave the assurance in Enugu on Monday, when the Director of the South East Area Office of NYSC, Mrs Ngozi Nwatarali, visited him.

According to Lagbaja, NYSC State Coordinators in the South-East should update and compile addresses of all Corps lodges in the region and liaise with the various Brigade Commanders for effective security strategy.

The GOC observed that the security challenge in the South East was still at the lowest spectrum of insurgency.

“Criminal elements are attacking national assets at the moment and the condition might degenerate to kidnapping if not nipped in the bud.

“The Army is working assiduously to ensure the security of corps members at all times,” the GOC stated.

He equally promised to post more armed military personnel to protect the camps and to ensure synergy between NYSC and the Nigerian Army in the South-East.

On her part, Nwatarali called on the GOC to join hands with other security agencies to achieve the goal of effective security of corps members and NYSC orientation camps.

The regional director also prayed for an urgent and timely response by security personnel in case of any threat to the lives of corps members.

