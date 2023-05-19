Nigerian Army says it lacks capacity, intelligence to locate Chibok girls

The Nigerian Army has confessed that it does not have the capacity or required technology to locate the whereabouts of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who made the confession at a bi-weekly press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said though the military has been able to rescue some of the abducted girls, it is quite difficult locating the whereabouts of the remaining victims as their abductors do not stay in one location.

“Precisely on the Chibok girls, the Chibok girls are just like any other human beings like us here; you cannot see anybody walking and just identify that this is a Chibok girl.

“There’s no way the military can have the capacity or technology to know that precisely this is where the Chibok girls are.

“It’s quite some time now that these girls have been missing or abducted.

“So, now because of the intensity of operations, most of them are escaping from the terrorists and coming out. It’s only when they come out that we can now identify that this is one of the abducted Chibok girls.

“Our troops are conducting operations daily in Sambisa forest and are recovering weapons and ammunition. Majority of the weapons displayed for the Nigerians to see were recovered from Sambisa forest,” he added.

