Metro
Nigerian Army scuttles terrorists’ attempt to abduct 17 commuters
The troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai, deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, have rescued 17 civilians from being kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the terrorists had attempted to infiltrate Auno village through the Rail Line adjacent to the community but were quickly intercepted by troops in a fierce gun duel.
Read also: Nigerian Army appoints new PSOs, field commanders, others
According to him, further exploitation conducted by troops of 7 Division Garrison and 212 battalion, resulted in the successful rescue of the commuting civilians, who were abducted during the attack at Kontori along Maiduguri-Damaturu road.
He said that the rescued civilians have been adequately documented and handed over to officials of Rapid Response Squad for further action.
“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya commended the troops’ commitment and decisive operations against the terrorists.
“Yahaya also expressed his readiness and resolve to support the troops with requisite logistics and welfare to enhance their operational efficiency,” he said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....