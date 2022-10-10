Nigerian Army to conduct operation ‘Still Water’ in Lagos, Ogun

The Nigerian Army (NA), 81 Division, will conduct an operation tagged “Still Water’ exercise in Lagos and Ogun States in the coming days.

The spokesman of the 81 Division, Major Olaniyi Osoba, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said the exercise was meant to strengthen the military for its operations in the two states.

He added that the army would be joined in the exercise by sister services, para-military and other security agencies.

The exercise, according to him, will take place from October 12 to December 23.

Osoba added that the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, would launch the exercise at Foru Terminal along the Ikorodu Road, Ojota Lagos, by 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The exercise will involve the assessment of the effective application of the Nigerian Army code of conduct, as well as strict adherence to Rules of Engagement ( ROE) in line with international best practices and Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, focused on the less privileged and schools.

“In line with the Nigerian Army (NA) training directive for the year 2022, troops of 81 Division NA, including affiliated formations and units located within Lagos and Ogun states will be conducting exercise still water from 12 October – 23 December 2022.

“The exercise will be conducted jointly with sister services, para-military, and other security agencies. The exercise which will dovetail into a real-time operation is aimed at enhancing troops’ level of professionalism and preparedness in curbing security challenges prevalent within areas of responsibility such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, ritual killings, and pipeline vandalism among others.”

