Nigerian Army to deploy 6,251 new soldiers against Boko Haram, bandits, others
The Nigeria Army will deploy the newly-recruited 6, 251 soldiers to check the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal elements in the country.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, disclosed this at the passing-out parade of the 84 regular recruits intake held on Saturday in Zaria, Kaduna State.
Yahaya noted that Nigeria was faced with numerous security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, separatist agitators, religious extremists, and other criminal elements.
He said: “The army with the support of the Federal Government will continue to do everything possible to surmount the various security challenges confronting the country until Nigeria becomes safe for all.
“The adoption of cyclic training, which allows each recruit to undergo every aspect of training, has made you a strong force to be reckoned with.”
He added that the strength and combat efficiency of the Nigerian Army would be enhanced with the passing-out of the 6,251 soldiers.
The COAS reaffirmed his commitment to the adequate training and the welfare of recruits, instructors, and staff of Depot, Nigeria Army.
He tasked the new soldiers on loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity, and respect for others which he described as the core values of the Nigerian Army.
“You are expected to always do your utmost best to sustain these values through high professional standards in order to enhance your individual ability and our overall combat-readiness.
“I urge you to assimilate and retain the mental, physical, and spiritual training given to you at this institution,’’ Yahaya added.
