Nigerian Army to deploy 80 newly recruited soldiers to Sambisa forest

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday ordered the deployment of the 80 freshly recruited soldiers to the Sambisa forest in Borno State at the end of their training program.

He gave the directive during the final screening of 80 regular recruits at Falgore forest in Tudun Wada local government area of Kano State

In his address to the soldiers, Buratai encouraged them to work hard as there is no room for laziness and indiscipline in the Nigerian Army.

He urged them to make up their minds to serve Nigeria as soldiers.

The army chief said: “You must make up your mind that you are ready to serve your country as a soldier and you should be ready.

“All of you will go to Sambisa at the end of your depot training. If you are not ready to move to Sambisa and other parts of the country, and of course, our border areas to defend our country from any act of aggression, then you have not started.

“It’s not yet late, if you have any doubt, then you can stand up and go.

“There is no room for laziness and indiscipline in the Nigerian Army and no room for malingering.”

