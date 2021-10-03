Nigerian Army to launch three new exercises in South-East, two others

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, will launch three new security exercises in different parts of the country on Monday.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, listed the exercises to carried out nationwide as “Golden Dawn,” “Enduring Peace’’ and “Still Water.”

The move, according to him, was to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons as the yuletide and end-of-year activities approach.

Nwachukwu added that the army chief would launch the “Exercise Golden Dawn” at Ovie-Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He stressed that the exercises were Field Training Exercises (FTEs) routinely conducted yearly by the army.

The spokesman said: “The FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.

“The exercises will run concurrently at 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the South-West, South-South and South-East regions, respectively.

“They will also be conducted at Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the North-Central states of Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), respectively.”

Nwachukwu said troops would be taken through operational rigours to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, thuggery and brigandage.

Others are – armed robbery, cultism, communal crises, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes, insurgency, and other sundry crimes.

He added that the exercises would be complemented by the robust civilian-military relations activities in identified communities in the envisaged AORs.

“This intervention calls for critical stakeholders to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

“This is to help in stemming the tide of crimes and criminality across the areas, particularly as the yuletide approaches.

“Consequently, members of the general public are please enjoined not to panic on sighting the movement of troops and equipment.

“They are also urged to please continue to support the army and other security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals in their vicinities.

“Nigerians are please, encouraged to take ownership of the exercise for a seamless celebration during the yuletide.”

