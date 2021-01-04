Nigerian Army to recruit 8,000 soldiers – Ndume

The Chairman of Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, Ali Ndume, said on Monday the force would recruit 8000 soldiers for counter-terrorism and anti-banditry campaigns.

Ndume, who disclosed this to journalists in Borno, said the army’s operations would be improved to combat the Boko Haram activities and other security challenges in 2021.

He said: “Instead of the normal recruitment of 4,000 or 6,000 soldiers at a time, we have asked them (the Nigerian Army) to recruit about 8,000 soldiers.

READ ALSO: Attacks by insurgents stalling govt projects in Northeast –Ndume

“The prospective recruits are undergoing training in Zaria and Falgori in order to build up the number of troops. The Nigerian Army had taken delivery of more sophisticated equipment for its operations.

“More arms and ammunition would soon be delivered while a better welfare package to motivate the soldiers had also been provided by the Federal Government.

“There are places where it was difficult for displaced people to return. But the Nigeria Army is now there. The army has been in Ngwoshe, Borno, for three years before the governor returned the people to the place. The activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, and other criminals will be curtailed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions