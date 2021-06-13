Nigerian Army urges Boko Haram insurgents to surrender | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Army on Sunday urged remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists to surrender and embrace peace.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. A.A. Eyitayo, made the call at a feast organised for journalists by the army on Sunday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Eyitayo, who is also the Commander Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, said the recent military operations dealt a decisive blow on the terrorists leaving their remnants in disarray.

He noted that nobody including the military was happy over the bloodshed, hence, the need for the remnants of the insurgents to leverage on the amnesty and repent their nefarious ways.

This, according to him, will avail the insurgents an opportunity to enjoy rehabilitation and acquire skills to enable them to live a useful life in society.

The GOC commended the media for its contributions to the counter-insurgency campaign.

He said: “We are not here for bloodletting, nobody is happy that people are dying.

“Some of them (insurgents) are listening to the media so it is good for us to appeal to them through the media to shun violence, turn up to seek forgiveness and reconciliation.”

