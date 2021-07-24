Nigerian Army urges citizens to ignore video tarnishing troops’ image

The Nigerian Army on Saturday urged Nigerians to ignore a doctored video meant to tarnish the image of the troops in the South-East part of the country.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the army said its attention had been drawn to the video footage released on Youtube by unknown persons to defame the troops.

According to the Force, the video featured blurred images of some persons dressed in green camouflage destroying a farmland in an unidentified location.

The statement read: “However, following a fact-finding investigation on the video by subjecting it to credible reverse image, it was discovered that the video was first published on YouTube channel ‘BIAFRA BOY.’

“The investigation also revealed that the image of the men in green camouflage was deliberately blurred to conceal their identity from viewers.

“Similarly, the authors failed to identify the location, community, or local government area the incident occurred.

“Given these facts, it is apparent that the video footage is a deliberate propaganda by Eastern Security Network (ESN) to bring the reputation and image of the Nigerian Army to disrepute by portraying personnel of the Nigerian Army as enemies of the people.

“Members of the general public are urged to be wary of such negative propaganda materials and subject them to thorough scrutiny.

“We, therefore, urge the public to discountenance the propaganda video as it is the machination of mischief-makers targeting the Nigerian military.’’

