Nigerian Army warns soldiers against filming military operations
The Nigerian Military has warned soldiers against taking pictures and videos of their operations.
The warning was issued in a statement signed by K.O Bukoye on behalf of Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff.
The Army explained that the act of taking pictures or videos of military operations which had become common practice in recent times contradicts its social media policy.
Also, it admonished various commands to sensitize troops on the need to desist from indulging in such acts as it affects their safety.
The Army described the development as worrisome, saying it portends dire consequences.
According to the Army, several directives had been given with regards to the issue but the act continued, showing the need for continuous sensitization of troops at various theatres.
“Given the foregoing, I am directed to respectfully request you direct formations and units under your command to continually sensitize troops to desist from taking pictures or videos of operational engagement in their various AQRS. Please treat as important and acknowledge,” the statement read.
