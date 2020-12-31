Nigerian Army will sustain fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping –Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has vowed that the Nigerian Army will do everything to sustain the ongoing war against terrorism, banditry and kidnappings in the North-East and other parts of the country.

Buratai made this declaration on Wednesday, December 30, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Biu, Mustapha Umar Mustapha, at his palace in Biu local government area of Borno State.

Buratai who is currently on tour of military formations in the North-East, stated that the visit was part of his operational visits to the theater of Operation Lafiya Dole to motivate the troops.

He added that the “Nigerian Army was mindful and alive to its responsibilities and will keep on doing its best to end insurgency and other related security challenges facing Nigeria.”

Buratai vowed that the Nigerian Army will do everything possible to end the reign of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers in the country, and also promised that the military is taking suitable steps to address the menace of insurgency.

The Emir, who commended the COAS and the Nigerian Army for the many developmental projects being launched in Biu Emirate, said the Emirate will continue to support and encourage the Army in the fight against criminality.

“We do appreciate your kind gesture to our society and we remain grateful to you and rest assured that we would continue to pray for you,” the Emir said.

