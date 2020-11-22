Nigerian Army’s account of Lekki shooting is as constantly changing as complexion of some Nollywood actresses – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has mocked the Nigerian Army for giving different accounts of its involvement in the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The army had given various accounts of its involvement in the incident that sparked global outrage last month.

The force initially denied that its troops were at Lekki tollgate on the day of the incident only to claim later that the soldiers were deployed to the scene of the protest at the instance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The army also denied that soldiers fired live bullets directly at the armless protesters.

After these previous denials, the Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, told the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Saturday that the soldiers actually went to the scene of the protests with live bullets.

He said: “We had men and materials – vehicles and rifles for shooting. A portion of the force carried live bullets in case they were attacked.

“Another portion carried magazines charged with blank ammunition.”

Omokri, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, blasted the army for giving conflicting accounts of its involvement in the incident.

He wrote: ”The @HQNigerianArmy’s account of their involvement in #LekkiMassacre is as straight as Bob Risky. It is as constantly changing as the complexion of some Nollywood actresses. It is as real as a #BBNaija female housemate’s backside. They took license for lie-sense!”

