Nigerian arraigned in Guyana for defrauding women of over $6m | Ripples Nigeria

International
Nigerian arraigned in Guyana for defrauding women of over $6m
A Nigerian man identified as Uche Raymond Okoye, has been arrested and charged to a court by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in Guyana, for allegedly defrauding Guyanese women of over $6m.
The suspect who is part of an international criminal network in which women are befriended on Facebook and promised lavish gifts and jewelry, was arraigned on Thursday on charges of obtaining money by false pretense, according to a SOCU prosecutor.
Okoye, also known as Uche Parker, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was slammed with 11 charges and is not required to enter a plea after the charges were read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.
According to the charges, between October and November 2020, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Okoye had obtained $6,059,900 from one of his victims, Suruj Dei Balkaran, and $50,000 from another woman by falsely claiming that he had packages intended for them.
The SOCU prosecutor told the court that Okoye had allegedly solicited the women’s funds after he befriended them on Facebook under an alias name of Uche Parker.
During that time, he had informed his victims about the supposed packages containing the latest gadgets and electronic devices. Okoye reportedly told the women that he would be sending the items and that they would need to contact a representative who would clear the packages and deliver to them.
“The representative Okoye referred to was himself but he made the women believe it was a delivery company,” the SOCU prosecutor said.
READ ALSO: Man arraigned, remanded for ‘attempted murder’ of Gov Fayose
According to the prosecutor, the Nigerian national sent the women a Whatsapp number to be contacted about the transactions.
“After the women paid the monies for the delivery of the packages, and anytime they called to find out when they will be delivered, the suspect would tell them there was an unexpected delay and that he was instructed to send more cash via bank transfers and Western Union. The women would have no option but to send more money and they did this over 10 times,” the prosecutor added.
It was gathered that last November, Okoye had appeared at a city court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, one count of demanding money by menace, and one count of illegal entry into Guyana.
According to the Guyana Police Force, Okoye entered Guyana from Brazil without presenting himself to the nearest immigration officer.
The police said that he is part of a criminal network operating in Guyana, which has links to the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Paraguay, and other countries.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom
The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Latest Tech News
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...