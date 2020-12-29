Nigerian arrested for duping Indian by posing as owner of UK pharmaceutical company

A Nigerian man identified as Fulgens Quadio, also known as Kristopher Wilmer, has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in India for allegedly defrauding an Indian man.

He is said to have posed as the owner of a pharmaceutical company based in the United Kingdom.

Indi News reports that Quadio was arrested in Mumbai after a sting operation that busted a commodity scam said to be run by Nigerians in the Asian country.

The police said in 2019, a complainant, K. M. Joseph of Kilpauk, had alleged that he had received a Facebook message from an unknown person claiming to be Elizabeth from the UK who owned a pharmaceutical company.

“The so-called Elizabeth said she needed Folic oil, which would be used to cure blood cancer. She offered the complainant a business deal to export Folic oil from India and gave the contact details of a dealer/manufacturer of Folic oil in Mumbai, who was Sunitha of Star Enterprises,” the police said.

“Believing this to be genuine, Mr. Joseph contacted Sunitha and deposited 4,000,000 Indian Rupee for exports. Later, he realized that he had been scammed and hence he lodged a complaint with the then Chennai City Police Commissioner and a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch and taken up for investigation.

“After investigation, a special team of police personnel arrested Fulgens Quadio, alias Kristopher Wilmer, 27, in Mumbai. He was taken to Chennai by air and produced by the special team before a court. He was remanded for 15 days.

“The Chennai City Cyber Crime Cell Police have advised the general public and businessmen not to invest money in this sort of commodity scams.”

