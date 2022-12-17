Nigerian banks still dispensing old notes from ATMs 48 hours after new notes begin circulation

Nigerian banks are still dispensing old notes to their customers using their Automatic Teller Machine, checks by Ripples Nigeria has revealed.

On Thursday, December 15, the newly designed denomination of N200, N500, and N1,000 officially went into circulation.

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, on October 26, 2022, announced that new Naira notes would be introduced to replace the current 200, 500, and 1,000 Naira notes.

The move Emefiele stated was, among others, to help mop up naira notes in circulation.

The CBN governor also encouraged banks to ensure they opened on Saturdays to allow customers return old naira notes before the January 31 deadline.

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, President Buhari unveiled the new notes while CBN assured that commercial banks had already taken custody of the new notes and were only awaiting circulation on the approved date.

With considerable amount of time, it was expected that banks were ready to release the new notes.

However, a visit to some banks’ ATM machines along Ikotun, Igando, Egbeda, Ikeja, and Ago Palace Axis on Friday and early Saturday, December 2022, more than 24 hours after the circulation of the new notes, banks ATM were still dispensing old N1,000 and N500 notes to customers.

READ ALSO:NEW NAIRA NOTES: Banks adjust operating hours, days, to close beyond 4pm

Given that the goal of the new notes’ redesign was to replace the old ones, this is unexpected

More so, many Nigerians had hoped to touch the new notes before the CBN’s cash withdrawal regulation, which limited ATM withdrawals to just N200 and lower denominations, come January 9, 2023.

Bank customers share their experience

A bank customer, who made withdrawals said that he was expecting to be paid with the new notes today but was disappointed when the ATM dispensed the old N1,000 note.

“It is a thing of disappointment that on getting to the bank to make a withdrawal, they were still paying with the old naira. I withdrew N50,000 and all are old notes. Look at it (showing it to this reporter). I wonder how these new notes will circulate around the country before January 31, next year.”

Another bank customer and a PoS operator, Aina Omosehin, said she withdrew N30,000, and that all were old notes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now