Nigerian bourse recovers with N45.17bn, Mutual Benefit leads top gainers

The Nigerian bourse recovered from Wednesday’s loss with a 0.15 percent appreciation in the stock market’s equity capitalisation on Thursday.

According to the market data, the growth represents N45.17 billion, considering the bourse’s valuation closed trading at N28.47 trillion, above the N28.42 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Likewise, the All-Share Index rose by 82.98 basis points on Thursday, from 52,207.77 ASI to 52,290.75 ASI.

Ripples Nigeria gathered N7 billion was exchanged for 1.27 billion shares in 5,963 deals on Thursday.

This is against the 670.08 million shares investors traded on Wednesday in 6,254 deals valued at N5.02 billion.

Mutual Benefit led the gainers’ list with a 10 per cent rise in share price to move from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

NEM share value was up by N0.40kobo to end trading at N4.55kobo from N4.15kobo per share.

CWG gained N0.10kobo to move from N1.10kobo to N1.20kobo per share.

Ardova gained N1.55kobo to close at N19.85kobo, above its opening price of N18.30kobo per share.

Prestige’s share ended the day with N0.39kobo, rising from N0.36kobo after gaining 8.33 percent.

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.43 per cent to drop from N0.53kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

McNichols’ share price dropped by 8.86 per cent to end trading at N0.72kobo from N0.79kobo per share.

Redstar Express lost N0.22kobo to end trading with N2.30kobo from N2.52kobo per share.

UPL share dropped from N1.81kobo to N1.66kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo during trading.

Champion Brew lost N0.33kobo to drop from N4.33kobo to N4 per share.

Transcorp led the day’s top trading with 811.20 million shares valued at N1.98 billion.

Access Corporation (Holdings) traded 219.36 million shares worth N2.34 billion.

Chams sold 30.99 million shares worth N10.13 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 24.90 million shares valued at N597.32 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 24.31 million shares valued at N137.66 million.

