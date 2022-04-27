Nigerian Breweries declares N12.9bn as shareholder dividend for 2021

Nigerian Breweries has offered to pay shareholders N1.60kobo per share as dividend for the year ended 2021.

The decision was taken at the company’s Annual General Meeting held on April 22.

However, the firm announced the dividend in a statement released to the investing public and the Nigerian Exchanged Limited (NGX) on Tuesday.

Nigerian Breweries had declared an interim dividend of N0.40kobo per ordinary share of 50kobo each last year, which would see the alcoholic company disburse N3.23 billion to holders of its shares.

The brewer also resolved to pay a final dividend of N1.20kobo per ordinary share of 50kobo each.

This would hand shareholders N9.69 billion for the same period and bring the total dividend payment for 2021 to N1.60kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors pull out funds from Guinness, Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries after COVID-19 impact

The statement read: “A total dividend of N12,921,331,039 (twelve billion, nine hundred and twenty-one million, three hundred and thirty-one thousand, thirty-nine naira only), that is, 160 (one hundred and sixty) kobo per ordinary share of fifty kobo each, be and is hereby declared in respect of the year ended 31st December, 2021.

“That having earlier paid an interim dividend in the sum N3,230,332,760 (three billion, two hundred and thirty million, three hundred and thirty-two thousand, seven hundred and sixty naira only) that is, 40 (forty) kobo per ordinary share of fifty kobo each, the final dividend will be N9,690,998,280 (nine billion, six hundred and ninety million, nine hundred and ninety-eight thousand, two hundred and eighth nears only), that is, 120 (one hundred and twenty) kobo per ordinary share of fifty kobo each.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now