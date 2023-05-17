Nigerian Breweries, MRS, others lift Nigeria’s capital market with N87.9bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.31 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This represented a N87.9 billion growth in market capitalization from N28.54 trillion to N28.63 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 161.53 basis points to close at 52,580.86, up from 52,419.33 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors in the stock market traded 680.79 million shares valued at N7.89 billion in 6,666 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 576.85 million shares worth N6.78 billion traded by shareholders in 6,143 deals the previous day.

MRS led the gainers’ list with a N3.35kobo rise in share price to move from N33.75kobo to N37.10kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries’ share value was up by N3.40kobo to end trading at N38.70kobo from N35.30kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 9.46 percent to move from N0.74kobo to N0.81kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 8.82 percent to close at N0.37kobo, above its opening price of N0.34kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price was up 8.33 percent to move from N0.48 kobo to N0.52 kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.69 percent to drop from N0.65kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price dropped by 6.52 percent to end trading at N0.43kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Transcorp lost N0.16kobo to end trading with N2.90kobo from N3.06 per share.

Caverton’s share dropped from N1.05 to N1 per share after losing 4.76 percent during trading.

Wapic lost 4.44 percent to drop from N0.45kobo to N0.43kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank topped the day’s trading with 254.05 million shares valued at N1.41 billion.

Access Corp followed with 112.82 million shares worth N1.13 billion.

Transcorp sold 63.39 million shares worth N185.59 million.

GTCO traded 59.91 million shares valued at N1.56 billion, while Zenith Bank sold 31.69 million shares valued at N794.38 million.

