Nigerian capital market’s investment value hits N25.74tr as Geregu, Livestock lead gainers’ list

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market closed at N25.74 trillion on Thursday.

Similarly, the bourse ended today’s trading with the All-Share Index settling at 47,260.89.

Investors traded 140.67 million shares valued at N2.36 billion in 4,371 deals on Thursday.

Geregu led the gainers’ list with a N10.90kobo rise in share price to move from N110 to N120.90kobo per share.

Livestock gained N0.10kobo to move from N1.02 to N1.12kobo per share.

Cutix share value was up by N0.16kobo to end trading with N2.16kobo from N2 per share.

Cornerstone gained 3.92 percent to close at N0.53kobo, above its opening price of N0.51kobo per share.

FCMB’s share traded upward by N0.12kobo to rise from N3.13kobo to N3.25kobo per share.

Airtel Africa topped the losers’ table after shedding N200 to drop from N2000 to N1800 per share.

READ ALSO: Investors trade N2.3bn worth of stocks as Nigerian capital market’s value drops by -0.1%

Prescon’s share price dropped by N14.25kobo to end trading at N128.35kobo from N142.60kobo per share.

Okomu Oil lost N18.80kobo to end trading with N169.50kobo from N188.30kobo per share.

Honeywell lost N0.20kobo to drop from N2.31kobo to N2.11kobo per share.

Redstar Express share dropped from N2.32kobo to N2.12kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 27.72 million shares valued at N47.14 million.

Sterling Bank sold 25.42 million shares worth N39.04 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 14.40 million shares valued at N276.45 million.

Transcorp traded 13.20 million shares worth N13.82 million, while Geregu traded 4.96 million shares valued at N586.75 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now