Nigerian capital market’s valuation up by 0.41% as investors pocket N126.3bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.41 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This represented a N126.38 billion growth in the value of investments in the capital market from N30.38 trillion to N30.51 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 232.14 basis points to close at 56,038.85, up from 55,806.71 achieved by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 322.49 million shares valued at N5.82 billion in 6,165 deals on Tuesday.

However, this fell short of the 369.77 million shares worth N19. 84 billion traded by shareholders in 7,221 deals the previous day.

ETranzact led the gainers’ list with a N0.40 rise in share price, moving from N4 to N4.40 kobo per share.

Eterna’s share value was up by N1 to end trading at N11.15 kobo from N10.15 per share.

Cornerstone gained 9.52 percent to move from N0.84 kobo to N0.92 kobo per share.

Pharma Deko gained N0.18 kobo to close at N2.07, above its opening price of N1.89 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by 9.23 percent, moving from N0.65 kobo to N0.71 kobo per share.

John Holt topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.17 kobo to drop from N1.72 kobo to N1.55 kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share price dropped by N0.39 kobo to end trading at N3.70 kobo from N4.09 kobo per share.

Chellaram lost N0.14 kobo to end trading with N1.33 kobo from N1.47 kobo per share.

Omatek’s share dropped from N0.22 kobo to N0.20 kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent during trading.

Sunu Assurance lost 8.33 percent to drop from N0.48 kobo to N0.44 kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 47.12 million shares valued at N442.31 million.

Access Corp followed with 39.91 million shares worth N501.77 million.

