Business
Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, suspends flights to Dubai over visa ban
A Nigerian indigenous carrier, Air Peace, said it has suspended flights from the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as a result of the non-issuance of visas to Nigerians.
This means that Nigerians who wish to visit the country would look for another means to do so amidst the indefinite suspension.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that Emirates Airlines, the UAE carrier, had earlier suspended its flights, blaming the inability to repatriate ticket funds and also to the reduced passengers on the route.
But in this new development, Air Peace disclosed that it would be going on an indefinite operations suspension with effect from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, ‘till further notice.’
According to the Airline, “This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travelers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.
“Air Peace has been operating into the UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination. We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses.
“Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Centre to attend to their concerns.”
By Mohammed Taoheed
