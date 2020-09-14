Nigerian cars, generators to run on gas by October —Sylva

In a bid to cushion the effect of the increase in the price of fuel, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva says that by October Nigerian cars and generators will run on gas.

The minister made the disclosure on NTA’s ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ show on Monday.

The Minister noted that cars are capable of running on both gas and petrol while noting that the conversion would be done for free.

The minister said the move would reduce carbon emissions as well as the demand for Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol.

Sylva stated, “The alternative we are now introducing is gas, which is definitely going to be cheaper than the subsidised rate of PMS. So, what we are trying to encourage Nigerians to do now is to convert their cars to dual fuel.

“And when you convert your car for free, you go to the filling station, you see the price of PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) you see the price of gas, you can decide to buy LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) or CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). These are all going to be available and we are going to have a roll out plan for this within October.

“Nigerians will have alternatives. It is like introducing a toll on the roads. When you introduce a tollgate, you are expected and required by law to also create an alternative. So, we are also creating that alternative so that you can go to buy gas.”

The former Governor of Bayelsa said that the condition to convert is that “Your car should be in a fairly good condition. That is the only condition to be met because if your car is not in a very good condition, I don’t know how it is going to convert. We are already in discussion with the NURTW and they are already very happy.”

He added that filling stations owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation would be the first to begin selling gas to vehicles.

