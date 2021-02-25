 Nigerian celebrities drag ex-BBNaija housemate, Ka3na, for disregarding fan who honoured her with a tattoo | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Nigerian celebrities drag ex-BBNaija housemate, Ka3na, for disregarding fan who honoured her with a tattoo

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerian celebrities drag ex-BBNaija housemate, Ka3na, for disregarding fan who honoured her with a tattoo

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Ka3na has come under intense scrutiny following her snide remarks towards a fan who inked her name on her thigh.

Ka3na rebuked the fan for getting a tattoo of her and for also recognizing her as a role model.

Ka3na revealed she was not in support of the gesture.

Here is what Ka3na stated;

‘How can you do something like this to your own body?

Tattoo is permanent.

If you love me and you are my fan, there are ways you can actually show that by always posting my pictures, always on my comment section, always attending my events, seeing me and taking pictures with me.

Not tattooing my name on your body.

This is wrong.

Celebrities that encourage these fans need to stop.” she said.

Since she made the comment on social media, several notable Nigerians have dragged her online.

First, the popular transvestite, Bobrisky made a comment about her reaction to the fan’s gesture.

The transvestite wrote;

“Hey!

To those saying I am encouraging those who tattoo my name by giving them money is wrong.

Read also: Five celebrities who have cheated death in 2021

We all know is not all that glitters on IG that is real gold,” he wrote.
The crossdresser continued;

“Firstly is my money, I can give it to anyone I like.

What about those ones I have helped without my picture tattoo on their body?

You were blind to talk then.

If you are broke to support your own fans; well I’m not broke to support mine so get that straight in your empty skull girl”

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has also followed suit.

“You went on Twitter and you wrote something that you would have loved someone to have a tattoo of you on their body and this young lady did. You came, did a video and you were all flirting with your hair and you were being sarcastic and that was very wicked of you,” she said.

Making her point, Ameh stated;

“My point exactly is simple. You don’t know that a lot of people look up to us. Some people can crazily love you to a very destructive point. You encouraged her. She tattoed you and at the end of the day you came and you said it was wrong.”

Watch the video below.

Other notable celebrities such as Kelly Handsome, Big Brother Naija finalist, T-Boss have also taken to Instagram to slam the reality star for her comments.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Latest11 hours ago

UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Latest14 hours ago

Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Sports18 hours ago

Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group

Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Sports21 hours ago

Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany

Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
Latest1 day ago

UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...

Latest Tech News

Tech20 hours ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech2 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech3 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech5 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech6 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Tech6 days ago

Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.