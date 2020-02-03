Latest Sports

Nigerian champions Enyimba qualify for Confederation Cup quarterfinals

February 3, 2020
Enyimba stop MFM from climbing closer to NPFL summit
By Ben Ugbana

Enyimba have reached the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating San Pedro of Cote d’l voire in Abidjan on Sunday.

The Nigerian champions secured a 5-2 victory to finish second behind Morocco’s Hassania Agadir in Group D with 10 points.

Paradou AC from Algeria finished third on eight points after they upset group winners Hassania Agadir 3-0 in Morocco.

Enyimba, two-time African champions, are gunning to become the first Nigerian club to win the Confederation Cup title.

Ben Ugbana

