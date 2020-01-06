Nigerian champions Enyimba sack coach Abd’Allah after 4-0 defeat in Jos

Following a disappointing 4-0 thrashing by Plateau United, Enyimba of Aba have sacked their coach, Usman Abd’Allah and also threatened their players.

In a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday-12 encounter in Jos, the national champions were beaten by the current leaders of the league.

The Peoples Elephant are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions, hence the management had to take the step.

The club announced on Monday that Abd’allah’s assistant, Fatai Osho will take charge of the team on interim basis pending the appointment of a new technical adviser.

“Enyimba Football Club can announce today that coach Usman Abd’allah has been relieved of his duties as technical adviser with immediate effect,”reads the statement on the club’s official Twitter handle.

“After a string of disappointing results, the club believes it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent.

“In the interim, coach Fatai Osho will take over head coach duties. All other announcements on this subject will be made later.

“The club wishes coach Usman Abd’allah the best for the future and thank him for his service.”

The chairman of the club, Felix Anyansi Agwu also warned players of consequences if their current form does not improve.

“We are speaking to the players too and they must do better otherwise there will be consequences. As Enyimba we are committed to earning positive results and we can’t accept nothing else,” he said.

