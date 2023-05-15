Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci hits 96 hours world record in cooking, goes for 100 hours

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, on Monday, hit the world cookathon record she set to break the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”

As Monday, Baci had clocked 87 hours and 50 minutes to break the previous record held by Indian chef, Lata Tondon, which was at 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds.

However, after breaking the world record, the 27-year-old Akwa Ibom State born Baci decided to go a step further by setting a new record as the cooking marathon was to end at 4 pm.

And by the set time, she had hit 96 hours of non-stop cooking, but to prove all doubters wrong, the chef decided to extend her time to 8 pm so she could hit 100 hours and set a new record.

Baci who spoke on her record breaking feat, said:

“My purpose for this journey is to create awareness that we Nigerians have what it takes to contest in the global space.

“It is an awareness for the Nigerian youths to show that we are capable. I am happy that it has gone viral.

“Like I said earlier, whatever I may get from this will go to charity and in coming days, I will cook meals that will be shared freely to the homeless across Nigeria.”

