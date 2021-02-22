Nigerian comedian, Bovi, makes statement with 'bloody flag' attire at #14thHeadies | Ripples Nigeria

Popular Nigerian comedian, Abovi Ugboma, simply known as Bovi served as the co-host of the 2020 Headies Award ceremony with Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime.

The Nigerian comedian made a bold statement with his ‘bloody flag’ attire in a segment of the award ceremony on Sunday, February 21, paying tribute to victims of the Lekki massacre that occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Tollgate in Lagos State.

Bovi also used the medium to acknowledge the #EndSARS protest that took place across various states in Nigeria in the latter part of 2020.

The award ceremony held via virtual and live media due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A lot of the show had been pre-recorded and the live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is the 14th edition of the prestigious award ceremony.

