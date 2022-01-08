Nigerian community decry murder of businessman in South Africa

The murder of a businessman, Olusola Solarin, by suspected armed robbers in South Africa has thrown the Nigerian community in the former apartheid enclave into mourning.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its President, Collins Mgbo, and Secretary-General, Nimram Durven Longbap-Longs, the Nigeria Union in South Africa (NUSA) said the businessman met his untimely death after supplying goods to customers outside Johannesburg.

The union added that Solarin’s death brought to 127 the number of Nigerians that had been brutally killed by their hosts since 2019.

It noted that 13 Nigerians were killed by South African police in 2021.

Solarin, who hailed from Makun in Sagamu local government area of Ogun State, operated a chain of businesses including pharmaceuticals, clothes and shoe outlets in South Africa.

The statement read: “He (Solarin) was returning to his base when he was waylaid and in an attempt to prevent his assailants from collecting the money he was paid by customers, the assailants murdered him.

“NUSA hereby expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family of our murdered compatriot, Olusola Solarin over his brutal and senseless murder.”

The union also urged the Nigerian government to protect Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa as they have become soft targets for criminals in the country.

