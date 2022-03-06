Nigerian community in S’Africa begs President for protection against xenophobia

The Nigerian community in South Africa has called on the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect them following a new spate of xenophobic attacks against foreigners, especially Nigerians by mobs in different parts of the country.

In a letter sent to Ramaphosa and the South African parliament, the worried Nigerians under the aegies of Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), the Nigerian community cited recent killing of Nigerians and looting of their businesses, and called on the authorities to provide protection for its members.

The letter signed by the President of NUSA, Collins Mgbo, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, also called on the Nigerian government to liaise with the South African government to protect Nigerians living and doing business in the Rainbow country.

Mgbo who stated that South African mobs have, in the past few weeks, targeted Nigerians and their businesses, asked Ramaphosa to “help our community during this trying time so that we may not lose our brothers again.”

The NUSA President added that foreigners became more worried when a group of more than 2,000 people recently demonstrated against migrant workers as part of a movement called “Operation Dudula.’’

Dudula which is a Zulu word meaning

‘drive back,’ has gained popularity as a sign of growing anti-immigrant sentiments in South Africa, a country that has seen its unemployment and poverty level worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Operation Dudula group turned up in a mob of several hundreds at a migrant centre in South Africa’s Soweto township, with the unemployed, wielding weapons and angry with foreigners they accuse of taking their jobs, chanting ‘Foreigners, go home’,’’ part of the letter noted.

“We are concerned because in the past, xenophobic protests have led to violence and looting of shops owned by foreigners.

“In 2008, the attacks against foreigners left at least 62 people dead, and in 2015, seven innocent African brothers were killed.

“Armed mobs descended on foreign-owned businesses in Johannesburg in 2019. Another mob attack left at least 12 people dead.

“In recent weeks, scores of protesters have been staging demonstrations against undocumented migrants in what they have dubbed ‘Operation Dudula’, and this time, we do not know how many foreign nationals would sacrifice their lives for it.

“The Nigerian Community in South Africa make this solemn appeal and is asking the South African President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, to provide protection to Nigerians and their businesses.

“We are also calling on the Nigerian government to liaise with its South African counterparts to provide adequate protection for its citizens,” the letter reads.

