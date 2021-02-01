Nigerian declared wanted by Guyanese govt over alleged $13m fraud

A 41-year-old Nigerian identified as Chiama Victor Chukwunonso, has been declared wanted by the police in Guyana, a country located in South America’s North Atlantic coast, for alleged involvement in a $13 million fraud.

A statement by the Guyana Police Force, said Chukwunonso had allegedly defrauded a Guyanese citizen by the name Bhagwaindai Azimulah, of $13,000,000 between January 3, and November 6, 2020, under false pretense.

The Police bulletin gave Chukwunonso’s last known local addresses as Lot 3538 Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, and Lot 143 Campbellville Avenue, Georgetown.

“Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Chiama Victor Chukwunonso is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers; 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest Police station.

“The Police assured that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” the Police said.

