Nigerian delegation to COP28 brazen ‘insensitivity and impunity’ —Labour Party

Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, said on Saturday that President Bola Tinubu had not learned from the mistakes of the previous administration, as evidenced by the controversy that followed Nigeria’s large delegation to the Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates.

Abure brought up the matter during the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Benin branch award ceremony.

The Federal Government was recently under fire after it was discovered that 1,411 delegation members from Nigeria attended COP28.

However, the FG claimed through Minister of Information Mohammed Idris that it had only paid for 422 attendees of the event.

But Abure said in a country where people are struggling with poverty and the current minimum wage is still being debated, it was insensitive of Tinubu’s government to embark on such a ‘jamboree.’

He said, “It is obvious that the government of President Tinubu and the APC are not willing to depart from the circumstances that have plunged the nation into economic quagmire in the past.

“How can a country that is borrowing money to pay workers’ wages, a country plagued by insecurity, battered by power collapse where investors are exiting the country by the day fritter away such a humongous amount of resources on a jamboree?

“A sober government should have known that borrowing money to attend conferences while rich nations attended the same event with less than 20 persons bothered on insensitivity and brazen impunity. Nigerians have made their point and they are aware that the nation’s salvation lies with the Labour Party as we approach subsequent elections.”

