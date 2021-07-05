Nigerian digital bank, FairMoney, closes $42m Series B round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigerian digital bank, FairMoney, closes $42m Series B round



FairMoney, a Nigeria-based credit-led digital bank, has raised US$42 million in Series B funding as it begins to expand into other emerging markets.

FairMoney is a startup with the vision to give underbanked people access to digital financial services.

The startup was founded in 2017 by Laurin Hainy, Nico Berthozat and Matthieu Gendreau, using loans as a launching pad for its future bank accounts.

FairMoney uses artificial intelligence (AI) to disburse loans to users in seconds, without any human intervention.

The new US$42 million Series B round was led by Tiger Global Management and also featuring existing investors DST, Flourish Ventures, Newfund, and Speedinvest.

2. Moroccan fintech startup Yalla Xash secures $675k to scale



Yalla Xash, a Moroccan fintech startup, has announced securing a MAD6 million (US$675,000) in funding from the Maroc Numeric Fund II to extend its services to other countries.

Yalla Xash is a money transfer platform operating in North America and Africa, allowing Moroccans abroad to transfer money back home using its app.

The new raiser comes from Maroc Numeric Fund II, and is expected to fund the startup’s expansion beyond the North America – Morocco corridor.

Dounia Boumehdi, managing director of MITC Capital, the management company of Maroc Numeric Fund II, applauded the startup for thriving as a Fintech bridging two continents.

He said: “We were impressed by the quality of Yalla Xash’s service, its proximity to its customers, as well as by the perspectives offered by this fintech which has been able to establish a reputation in a very short time in a global market of remittances estimated at more than US$700 billion per year.”

3. South Africa’s digital academy EduPower opens campus in Cape Town



EduPower Skills Academy, a Durban-based startup, has opened a state-of-the-art campus in Athlone, Cape Town.

According to local media, the launch was welcomed by the company’s Western Cape (WC) clients as the campus was established to meet the demand for high-quality skills development in the area.

The startup was founded in 2016, and has helped changed the lives of hundreds of unemployed youth at its campuses in Durban and Joburg.

Speaking on the development, Rajan Naidoo, Managing Director of EduPower, noted that the startup operated on a refined model.

He said: “Through our academies in Durban and Johannesburg, we have refined a training model that not only benefits our clients by facilitating high-quality learnerships, we also deliver life-changing skills development for SA’s unemployed youth, from which they can build sustainable careers.

“We chose the Athlone location as it is a central hub in the Western Cape and easily accessible for our learners. It is also large enough so that both the training and work experience required for our learnerships sit under one roof.”

