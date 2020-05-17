Nigerian doctor appointed head of Sierra Leone COVID-19 Taskforce

A Nigerian medical doctor, Laoluwa Adejayan, has reportedly been appointed as the head of Sierra Leone COVID-19 Task Force.

According to reports emanating from the West African country, Dr. Adejayan’s feat as the best foreign medical practitioner in the country earned him the appointment, which also earned him a 100 percent increase in remuneration.

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Adejayan worked briefly in Bayelsa State after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and later transferred his service to Sierra Leone under the Technical Aids Corps scheme, in 2012.

President Julius Maada Bio, has reportedly confirmed Adejayan’s appointment in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, where he described the medical doctor as a good ambassador of his country who has proved to be a well-trained, brilliant and hardworking doctor.

