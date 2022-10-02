Nigerian doctor detained in Saudi Arabia cries out for help

A Nigerian medical doctor, Omafuvwe Jerome Ighowho, who is currently in detention in Saudi Arabia, has cried out to the Nigerian government for help to get him freed from detention.

In the letter of appeal the incarcerated Nigerian sent to the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDC), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Delta State born Ighowho said the situation has led to him deteriorating physically and mentally in the cell.

The letter made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday reads:

“I am Omafuvwe Jerome Ighowho with passport number A12519900 and NIN 10418960616 Iquama 2492447301. I have been living in Saudi Arabia for about 23 months at Tabalah General Hospital, Tabalah, Bisha City, Aseer region.

“I am from Ughelli North LGA, Delta State and my permanent address is at House 28 Sheraton Estate, Abule Oko, Agbado, Ogun State. +966533818972 and ±2347067624826.

“On July 30, 2022, I had an incident with my fellow Sudanese doctor. After the resumption of duty, I decided to greet other doctors who were to work with me for the shift.

“Then I saw Dr Adel Idris and another Dr Isiah Awuri. I was explaining to Dr Isiah that Dr Adel Idris normally comes to work late and that day he also came late. Then Dr Adel Idris approached me and was saying why would I say he comes to work late.

Read also:Resident doctors suspend proposed strike action as negotiations continue with govt

“He said this with laughter and jokes but he held my two arms. I was laughing and also held him in the same manner as I was thrown off balance because of the firm grip from Adel (the Sudanese doctor) just to attain a good balance.

“We were both laughing and I then pushed him back to release myself from him as Dr Isiah (my Nigerian colleague) kept saying we should stop this rough play.

“Unfortunately, he struck his leg on the wall and fell down after which I assisted him up onto an examination bed. Thereafter, he said his knees were hurt and had an X-ray which showed he had a less than 2cm fracture on the right knee.

“Dr Isiah observed what happened and that we were not involved in a scuffle but a friendly encounter. Also, Dr Mai, a female Sudanese doctor, briefly saw we were joking and walked away.

“About some hours later, Dr Adel Idris came with the police, claiming that I assaulted him. I asked him did I assault you? He said No, then why call police?

“He never answered. This was on several occasions. On explaining to the hospital management, they understood the situation and pleaded with him not to go forward with his complaint, but he insisted.

“The whole hospital management and Sudanese community have pleaded and even offered him financial compensation, change of hospital and job description, but he declined all.

“Moreover, the policemen at the station also pleaded with him to resolve this issue amicably, but he declined. At this point, everyone has been trying to get to him to plead with him. Yet he is nowhere to be found neither does he pick his calls nor respond to messages.

“I have been in police custody for days with no progress on the issue. My health has been affected and no one to assist me as I do not know anyone in the community and even Saudi as a whole.

“I am pleading with the Nigerian Government, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission to intercede on my behalf so that I can have a quick resolution to this matter and attend to my health.

“I am frustrated with the situation, as I am deteriorating physically and mentally in the cell. Please assist me swiftly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now