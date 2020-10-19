Nigerian doctors decry govt’s N5,000 monthly hazard allowance

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has lamented the N5,000 monthly stipends given to them as hazard allowance by the Federal Government.

Chairman of the Kano State chapter of NMA, Usman Ali, who spoke to reporters on Monday during activities to mark the 2020 Physicians’ Week, described the allowance as grossly inadequate.

Ali who cited the risks attached to the health profession in Nigeria, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic disclosed that from entry-level to the level of professor in medicine, the amount of the allowance remains the same.

“The doctors have been overworked, yet they are neither motivated nor encouraged. This is because the doctor-patient ratio is on the increased side. During COVID-19 outbreak in Kano, we lost two doctors in the line of duty.

“If you look at this allowance, it is too poor for our doctors to use and even provide Personal Protective Equipment for themselves. We, therefore, call on the government to increase this allowance,” the Kano State NMA Chairman said.

