Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in India

A suspected Nigerian drug trafficker, Chidiebere Ambrose, has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Indian Police in Benaluru, formerly known as Bengalore, the capital of India’s southern Karnataka state.

Ambrose, also known as “Chief” in the underworld, was reportedly arrested by the CCB on Tuesday, December 15, after undercover narcotic officers posed as drug users and busted him in a major sting.

In a statement released by Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police of the Bengaluru City Police, Ambrose is one of the drug kingpins and the major supplier to dealers in the state.

Read also: Lebanese drug trafficker jailed six months

“The main kingpin in cocaine supply in Bengaluru has been arrested by CCB. He is called Chief. His real name is Chidiebere Ambrose. He is a Nigerian who has been on our watch list for several months,” Patil said.

“All the Nigerian drug peddlers were in touch with him to purchase cocaine from him. In all previous drug cases, we found that all the Nigerian drug peddlers bought cocaine from a person named Chief.

“After a detailed investigation, this Chief has been arrested,” Patil added.

He said that the Bengaluru Police had been tracking Ambrose for a while now following a detailed investigation, coupled with the fact that most traffickers arrested often fingered him as their major supplier.

Join the conversation

Opinions