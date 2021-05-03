Nigerian drug trafficker declared wanted in India | Ripples Nigeria

International
Nigerian drug trafficker declared wanted in India
The Indian Narcotics Bureau (INB), has declared a Nigerian identified simply as Mustafa, wanted over illegal drug trafficking.
A statement on Monday signed by Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, stated that its “officials raided one Negi Café opposite Arambol Beach in North Goa where they seized 58 grams of Amphetamine (commercial quantity), 15 blots of LSD (commercial dose), cocaine, mephedrone, heroin and ecstasy/MDMA in intermediate quantity.”
“The Indian Narcotics Bureau has declared a Nigerian national, Mustafa, wanted for dealing in illegal drugs.
“Mustafa is a notorious drug trafficker of North Goa area. He was running his drug trade from Negi Café. Efforts are on to intercept and nab him.
Read also: Indian police arrest Nigerian man for allegedly defrauding police officer
“The raids were part of a multicity operation under which searches were also conducted in Mumbai.
“One Irfan Ansari, 24, was intercepted at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri (W), and 56 tablets of ecstasy/MDMA (commercial quantity) were seized on midnight 30.04.2021 and during interrogation, he mentioned that Mustafa was the owner of the drugs and had been using him and others to supply drugs in North Gao.”
By Isaac Dachen…
