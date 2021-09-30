Nigerian edtech startup, Edves, secures $575k to scale venture

Edves was founded in 2016 as an academic portal that automates operations in schools and colleges from admission to transcript generation.

Since its launch, the venture has reduced teacher and administrator workload, giving them opportunities to mark attendance and prepare classroom lessons using AI algorithms.

Today, the startup is active in almost 800 schools across Nigeria, Ghana and Zimbabwe, and now planning further expansion.

The round, which ended as an oversubscribed US$575,000 seed round, was only announced last year with intended figures put to US$500,000.

Read also: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

According to Edves, the round was led by Beta.Ventures with participation from Launch Africa Ventures, Chinook Capital and Future Africa.

The firm will use the new raiser to improve its product while releasing new offerings to address fresh consumer needs in the Nigerian market and major segments in other African markets.

Speaking on the development, Beta.Ventures general partner, Ovo Emorhokpor, described Edves as an exceptional African startup and entrepreneur bringing actual value to Nigeria and other African communities.

He said: “We have witnessed Edves firsthand and seen how they deliver on their promise to digitise the learning process in and out of the classroom in Africa.

“We are thrilled to be part of their journey as they scale their offerings and expand into new markets.”

Join the conversation

Opinions