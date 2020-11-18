Nigerian Embassy suspends official in viral s3x video

A senior security staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Germany who allegedly solicited sex from a woman before renewing her passport in a viral video has been suspended.

A few hours after the video surfaced online on Tuesday, the embassy announced the suspension of the official “with immediate effect.”

In the viral video, the official identified as “Martin” was caught with his pants off in a hotel room after he had allegedly asked the unnamed lady to have sex with him before he could release the passport.

“Let me explain, please. Please, it is not like that,” a shocked Mr Martin said on camera.

Read also: FG vows to identify, punish those who attacked Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia (Video)

The voice behind the camera who was repeatedly saying “Your cup is full, Martin. Your time is up,” accused Mr Martin of “raping our girls.

The Nigerian Ambassador in Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, in a statement, said the embassy had opened an investigation into the matter and would not condone any form of abuse.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office and especially of sexual misconduct. Our full resources are being deployed to investigate a very serious incident and any other abuses that this inquiry may reveal,” he said.

“The investigation is taking place with all the urgency and diligence that this very serious situation demands.

“When due process is complete, any guilty party can expect to face the full weight of the law. Our heartfelt sympathies are with any innocent victims of abuse,” Mr Tuggar was quoted as saying in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions