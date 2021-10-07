Nigeria In One Minute
Nigerian emerges President of World Medical Association
A former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele, has been elected as the President of the World Medical Association (WMA).
Members of National Medical Associations across the world took part in the voting that lasted one week.
Enabulele’s opponent defeated the President of Pakistan Medical Association, Prof. Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, to win the coveted seat.
The WMA said in a statement on Thursday that Enabulele’s victory was a recognition of his years of hardwork in the association.
READ ALSO: NMA reveals reason for brain drain among doctors
Enabulele, who is currently the President of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), will oversee the WMA activities during the 2022 – 2023 Executive year.
The statement read: “With this historic development, Enabulele, has once again attained another milestone by being the first-ever Nigerian and West African physician to be elected President of the World Medical Association since the global body of all physicians in the world was established in the year 1947.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...