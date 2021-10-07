Nigerian emerges President of World Medical Association

A former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele, has been elected as the President of the World Medical Association (WMA).

Members of National Medical Associations across the world took part in the voting that lasted one week.

Enabulele’s opponent defeated the President of Pakistan Medical Association, Prof. Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, to win the coveted seat.

The WMA said in a statement on Thursday that Enabulele’s victory was a recognition of his years of hardwork in the association.

Enabulele, who is currently the President of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), will oversee the WMA activities during the 2022 – 2023 Executive year.

The statement read: “With this historic development, Enabulele, has once again attained another milestone by being the first-ever Nigerian and West African physician to be elected President of the World Medical Association since the global body of all physicians in the world was established in the year 1947.”

