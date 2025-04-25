Connect with us

Nigerian entertainment industry gatekeepers did everything to block my success, Burna Boy claims 

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerian Afrobeat star Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has claimed that Nigerian entertainment industry gatekeepers did everything to block his success, and break him.

The ‘Ye’ crooner made the allegation on social media after media personality Obi Asika highlighted the challenges that Burna Boy faced on his way to stardom on the Afropolitan Podcast.

Obi Asika stated that the musician who hails from Port Harcourt was initially blocked by industry gatekeepers, but he (Burna Boy) eventually found a way to bypass everybody.

“This same Burna Boy that’s a million dollars plus today, they be blocking him… He’s from Port Harcourt; he’s not from Lagos, so they be blocking him,” Asika said on the podcast.

“The same Burna Boy has bypassed everybody and exploded, and now he can’t be blocked anymore.”

While reacting to the comments made by Obi Asika in a post shared on his Instagram page, Burna Boy said they did all they could to block him, but they ended up creating an unquenchable fire that will continue to burn them till eternity.

“This is not even half of the story. They did everything they possibly could to break me, they are even still trying their best lol but all they did was create this unquenchable FIRE that will continue to burn them for eternity.” Burna Boy wrote on Instagram.

