Nigerian evacuated from Dubai dies of COVID-19

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced the death from COVID-19 of one of the Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates by the Federal Government.

The Nigerian male, whose age was given as 32, according to the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, had severe underlying illnesses.

According to Abayomi, the deceased, was evacuated back to the country on Wednesday.

”Unfortunately, another #COVID19 infection related death involving 32year old, male has been recorded.

“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by presidential task force on #COVID19”, Abayomi said.

