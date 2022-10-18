Metro
Nigerian faces five-year jail term for sexual crime in US
A Nigerian, Collins Umoh, has been convicted by a jury for a sexual crime in the United States.
Umoh, who was a correction officer at the Adult Correctional Institution in the US, was convicted by the jury for having sex with three female inmates over the course of two years.
A statement issued on Monday by the office of the Warwick Attorney General, Peter F. Neronha, said the 44-year-old was found guilty on a three-count charge of sexual misconduct.
“Collins Umoh was convicted for criminal sexual conduct with an inmate under his direct custodial supervision between 2017 and 2018 after a five day trial before Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Montalbano, which ended on Friday,” the statement read.
READ ALSO: Nigerian health worker in US jailed for abusing patients
However, the state was unable to proceed with four additional counts and they were subsequently dismissed.
Umoh, who had been a corrections officer for 11 years at the time of his arrest in May 2019, was accused of having sex with three women housed in the Gloria McDonald Correctional Facility between July 2017 and August 2018.
The Akwa Ibom indigene is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15, and will spend up to five years in prison plus a fine of $10,000.

