Nigerian filmmaker releases movie to mark #ENDSARS anniversary

Nigerian filmaker, Samuel Adeoye, has released a short movie titled: “Abdul” to mark the first anniversary of the #ENDSARS protest in the country.

The movie reminded Nigerians on the unfortunate incidents that played out during last year’s protest against police brutality in many parts of the country.

The film, which is set to premiere at this year’s AFRIFF, is about Abdul, a 24-year-old Nigerian who arrived in Germany on an international exchange program.

While attempting to find a way to prolong his stay in the European nation, the #EndSARS protest erupted in his home nation.

A desperate call from his mother spurred Abdul to take a life-changing decision.

Adeoye, who doubles as writer and executive producer, said the short film is a way to honour victims of the #EndSARS massacre in Nigeria.

Watch the teaser below.

