Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today.
1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m seed funding round
Bankly, Nigerian fintech startup, has secured US$2 million in seed funding to accelerate its consumer acquisition as it leads its growth process.
The fund, which is expected to help the startup scale, will see to how it can offer direct-to-consumer (DTC) products to Nigeria’s unbanked and underbanked populations.
The three-year-old bank was founded to digitise the informal “thrift collections” system – known as ajo, esusu and adashe – that is widely used among Nigerians working in the informal sector.
Industry insights revealed that the startup has gained popularity for operating completely offline, however, with inherent security risks.
Operating in a sector characterised by limited access, and a lack of customer data, the startup addresses this challenge by allowing participants to save their money using both online and offline methods.
With Bankly, customers can deposit and withdraw cash via agent or make payments using its app or USSD function.
Tech Trivia: Since Jack Dorsey’s Twitter is banned in China, which of the following is its equivalent for the Chinese people?
A. WeChat
B. Weibo
C. Mafengwo
D. Schoolcounty
Answer: See end of post.
2. Ukheshe closes US$2m to expand portfolio outside South Africa
Looking to expand out of South Africa, Fintech player Ukheshe has announced closing US$2 million in equity and debt funding.
The financial technology platform helps banks and telecoms provide SMMEs with affordable digital banking and payment services, with client acquisition, onboarding and distribution costs that are a fraction of traditional merchant accounts.
READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Industry experts, who are familiar with the startup, noted that the startup has demonstrated its vision to make informal banking an accessible and lucrative growth market for its banking partners.
At the moment, the startup provides platforms and technology that support 16 banks and fintechs, three telecoms, 3,000 billers, and more.
Today, it has signed up about 200,000 merchants, 18 million digital wallets, and four million apps, processing millions of transactions every month.
3. Startupbootcamp AfriTech opens call for applications
Startupbootcamp AfriTech has partnered with Telecel Group to launch the Africa Startup Initiative Programme (ASIP), opening call for applications into the startup accelerator programme.
The initiative, which aims to support the next generation of early-stage African tech startups, will be seeking to support ideas capable of disrupting a wide range of sectors.
Earlier in 2017, Startupbootcamp AfriTech was launched as the first multi corporate-backed pan-African startup accelerator.
Today, with the new partnership deal with telecoms firm Telecel Group, ASIP aims to support young startups with innovative ideas that are creating a difference in their communities.
Commenting on the development, the board noted that the programme aims to help startups achieve 18-24 months of growth in just three months.
In addition, it will give 10 startups access to expert-led masterclasses covering scaling fundamentals – from the business model canvas, and lean methodology, to fundraising.
Tech Trivia Answer: Weibo
Weibo is a micro-blogging platform in China released in 2009. Weibo is one of the most popular sites in China and is often considered to be a combination of Facebook & Twitter.
However, given the character limits it’s most often labeled as the Chinese Twitter. Weibo is the second most popular social media in China with its user base nearing 500 million users.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...