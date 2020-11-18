‘Nigerian football deserves better’ – Minister hints at Rohr’s sack as Eagles coach

Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has apologised to Nigerian football fans following the recent lacklustre outings by the Super Eagles, hinting at relieving coah Gernot Rohr of his job.

The Eagles played a goalless draw with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the matchday four encounter of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Freetown on Tuesday.

Both sides had also played a 4-4 draw in the matchday three fixture in Benin last Friday, where Nigeria squandered a four-goal lead in a shocking clash.

Nigerian fans criticized the tactics of coach Rohr and called for his sack following the team’s performance, and Minister seems to have added his voice to the call.

Dare, in a tweet on Wednesday, said Nigerian football deserved better and that the needful would be done.

The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of Technical Adviser, Rohr. Nigerian football deserves better. The needful will be done. Apologies to all football lovers. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) November 18, 2020

Rohr signed a new contract early this year with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and is expected to win the next next edition of the AFCON and also qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

