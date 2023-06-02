Nigerian football league gets new name, logo

The Nigerian top-flight now has a new name and logo, which were revealed by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on Friday.

The Nigeria Premier League (NPL) will now be the name of the highest division.

At the commencement of the current season, the IMC adopted the name Nigeria Premier Football League as its official moniker.

The name was a change from the initial name it was called, the Nigeria Professional Football League.

A new NPL logo was further unveiled by the IMC at the NPL Super Six playoffs draw held in Lagos.

Between Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 11, the Super Six playoffs will take place.

All of the games will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

