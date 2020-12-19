Nigerian football league to begin December 27, LMC confirms

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) will begin on December 27, the League Management Committee (LMC) has confirmed on Saturday.

LMC said the commencement date was arrived at after consultations with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as well as the participating clubs.

The league was suspended in March, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was later ended prematurely in June, with no team named as winners and non relegated.

The 2019/2020 season saw just 25 matches played by some teams, with Plateau United at the summit, followed by Rivers United and Lobi Stars.

A new season, the 2020-21 campaign, will kick of on December 27 despite the latest spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

But according to the league organizers, the Federal Government had been briefed in this regard, including steps to be taken to ensure full compliance with the mandatory COVID-19 Protocols.

LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko said huge progress has been made especially in the areas of the infrastructure upgrade in attaining current level of compliance.

Meanwhile, the fixtures and dates for the new season are yet to be published by the organizers.

