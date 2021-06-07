 Nigerian footballer, Odenigbo, drowns in Belarusian lake | Ripples Nigeria
Sports

Nigerian footballer, Odenigbo, drowns in Belarusian lake

Published

4 hours ago

on

Kelvin Odenigbo, a Nigerian footballer who played for FC Vitebsk in Belarus, has been found dead by a lake.

The Belarusian topflight club confirmed the death of the 20-year-old striker in a statement on its website.

According to the club, Odenigbo drowned and his corpse was found on Saturday by lake Beloye, a tourist destination in the Vitebsk region.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the football player,” the statement read

Read Also: Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil

“The football club Vitebsk reports that on June 5, 2021, on the lake Beloye, in the area of the tourist base Verasy, OSVOD employees found the drowned Kelvin Odenigbo.

”We will publish all official information as it becomes available. We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the football player, as well as to all the fans of the team.”

Odenigbo recently joined the club on loan from NAF Rockets FC, a Nigerian National League side, at the end of last season before making the switch permanent this season.

The striker has featured for the sixth-placed Vitebsk four times and scoring once this season.

